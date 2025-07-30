Minshang Creative Technology Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1632) ) just unveiled an update.

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key business matters, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the appointment of auditors. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to authorize the board to issue new shares, enhancing the company’s ability to raise capital and expand its market presence.

More about Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the technology sector. It focuses on innovative solutions and services, catering to a diverse market.

Average Trading Volume: 60,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$176.4M

See more data about 1632 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue