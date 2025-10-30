Mink Ventures Completes Private Placement to Boost Mineral Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mink Ventures Corp. ( (TSE:MINK) ) has shared an update.

Mink Ventures Corporation has successfully closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $857,518. The funds will be used to advance exploration at the Montcalm and Warren projects and for general working capital. This financial move strengthens Mink Ventures’ position in the critical minerals market, enhancing its capacity to explore and potentially develop its promising nickel, copper, and cobalt projects.

More about Mink Ventures Corp.

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focusing on critical minerals such as nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company is actively exploring its Warren and Montcalm projects located in the Timmins, Ontario area, with both sites being drill-ready and well-supported by infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 16,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$2.57M

