MINISO Group Schedules Board Meeting and Earnings Call for Q3 Results

The latest announcement is out from MINISO Group Holding Ltd. ( (HK:9896) ).

MINISO Group Holding Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company will hold an earnings conference call on the same day to discuss these financial results, providing simultaneous English interpretation and multiple access methods for stakeholders, including a Zoom link, international dial-in numbers, and access through the company’s investor relations website.

More about MINISO Group Holding Ltd.

