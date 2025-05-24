MINISO Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

Miniso Group Holding Ltd. ( (MNSO) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Miniso Group Holding Ltd. presented to its investors.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. is a global value retailer known for offering a wide range of trendy lifestyle products with IP design, primarily operating in the retail sector with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

In its latest earnings report for the March Quarter of 2025, MINISO Group reported a revenue increase of 18.9% year over year, reaching RMB4,427.0 million. The company also noted a significant improvement in same-store sales in mainland China and a gross margin increase to 44.2%.

Key financial highlights include a 21.1% rise in gross profit to RMB1,958.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.5% to RMB1,037.3 million. The company expanded its store network significantly, with a total of 7,768 stores globally, including a notable increase in overseas markets. Despite a decline in operating profit and profit for the period compared to last year, the company maintained a strong cash position of RMB7,255.3 million.

Looking ahead, MINISO remains focused on its consumer-centric strategy, aiming for sustainable growth through innovation and global expansion. The management expressed confidence in navigating the volatile macroeconomic environment, leveraging its extensive global footprint and operational scale to drive long-term profitable growth.

