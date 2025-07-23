MINISO Executes Strategic Share Repurchase on NYSE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MINISO Group Holding ( (MNSO) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 17, 2025, MINISO Group Holding Limited repurchased 54,000 ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange as part of its 10b5-1 repurchase program. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchase aligns with regulatory compliance and reflects MINISO’s proactive approach to optimizing its financial structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (MNSO) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on MNSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MNSO is a Outperform.

MINISO Group Holding’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers for its favorable stock score. Although technical analysis indicates some bearish signals, the company’s solid valuation and strategic growth initiatives provide a robust outlook.



More about MINISO Group Holding

MINISO Group Holding Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on providing a wide range of lifestyle and household products. The company is known for its affordable and diverse product offerings, catering to a global market with a significant presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,018,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.39B



