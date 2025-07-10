MINISO Executes Share Repurchase Plan in July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MINISO Group Holding ( (MNSO) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 7, 2025, MINISO Group Holding Limited executed a share repurchase of 54,200 ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of an automatic share repurchase plan. This move, authorized by a resolution on June 12, 2025, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

Spark’s Take on MNSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MNSO is a Outperform.

MINISO Group Holding’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers for its favorable stock score. Although technical analysis indicates some bearish signals, the company’s solid valuation and strategic growth initiatives provide a robust outlook.

More about MINISO Group Holding

MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retail company based in China, primarily known for its variety of lifestyle and household products. The company focuses on providing affordable and quality consumer goods, operating in the fast-moving consumer goods industry with a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,101,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.71B

