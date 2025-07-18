Mingfa Group Reports 17.6% Decline in First Half 2025 Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0846) ) has shared an announcement.

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB1.4 billion for the first half of 2025, marking a 17.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. This decline in sales may impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence, as it reflects challenges in maintaining sales momentum in a competitive real estate market.

More about Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd.

Mingfa Group (International) Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and sales across various regions in China.

Average Trading Volume: 59,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.01B

For an in-depth examination of 0846 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

