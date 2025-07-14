Ming Yuan Cloud’s Executive Director Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence in Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0909) ) is now available.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited announced that its executive director and controlling shareholder, Mr. Chen Xiaohui, has increased his shareholding in the company. Through HengXinYuan Investment Limited, Mr. Chen acquired a total of 3,000,000 shares over three days, reflecting his confidence in the company’s growth potential. This move signifies a positive outlook for the company’s future development, while maintaining compliance with public float requirements and listing rules.

Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on cloud-based solutions and services, primarily serving the real estate industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

