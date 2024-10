Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited has announced the cessation of two sets of options due to unmet conditions, affecting a total of 450,000 securities. The lapses occurred on September 30, 2024, and pertain to options expiring in March 2025 and November 2026. This development could influence the company’s stock performance and investor decisions.

For further insights into AU:MI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.