Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited has announced the cessation of nearly 9.75 million securities due to the expiry of options on September 30, 2024. Investors should note that these options were not exercised or converted before their expiration date. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance and investor decisions.

