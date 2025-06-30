Mineral Resources Limited Updates on Director’s Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ).

Mineral Resources Limited has released notifications regarding changes in the interests of its director, James McClements, as per Appendix 3Y and 3Z. The announcement details McClements’ acquisition of 2,271 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 33,347 shares, reflecting a director fee entitlement valued at $47,827 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This update is part of the company’s compliance with ASX listing rules and provides transparency to stakeholders about changes in director shareholdings.

More about Mineral Resources Limited

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes) is a leading diversified resources company operating in Western Australia. The company is involved in the production and services related to lithium, iron ore, energy, and mining services.

YTD Price Performance: -38.04%

Average Trading Volume: 3,275,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.14B

