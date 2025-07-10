MinebeaMitsumi Extends Tender Offer for Shibaura Electronics

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MinebeaMitsumi ( (JP:6479) ) has provided an update.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. announced an extension of its tender offer period for the acquisition of all common shares of Shibaura Electronics Co., Ltd. The decision to extend the offer until July 16, 2025, was made to give shareholders more time to consider tendering their shares, especially in light of pending approvals under the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act affecting related acquisition processes. This move indicates MinebeaMitsumi’s strategic commitment to acquiring Shibaura Electronics, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. operates in the precision machinery and components industry, focusing on products such as bearings, motors, and electronic devices. The company is known for its innovation and market leadership in providing high-quality components for various applications, including automotive and industrial sectors.

