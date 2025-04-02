MindBio Therapeutics Unveils New Equity Incentive Plan to Drive Growth

Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. ( (TSE:MBIO) ) has provided an announcement.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. has adopted a new 20% rolling equity incentive plan, replacing its previous fixed stock option plan. This strategic move, approved by the company’s directors, involves the cancellation of over 26 million stock options under the old plan and aims to enhance the company’s operational flexibility. This change reflects MindBio’s commitment to advancing its position in the mental health treatment industry, potentially impacting its stakeholders by aligning incentives with long-term growth and innovation goals.

More about Mindbio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for mental health conditions. The company is pioneering the use of psychedelic medicines, specifically through take-home human clinical trials of a proprietary form of LSD for microdosing. MindBio has completed several clinical trials with positive outcomes and is actively involved in advancing its drug protocols and digital therapeutics for conditions such as depression and anxiety.

YTD Price Performance: -50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 101,020

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of MBIO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue