Mindax Limited Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Mindax Limited (AU:MDX) has released an update.

Mindax Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director, adoption of the remuneration report, and approval of options grants to several individuals. This shows strong support from shareholders, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

