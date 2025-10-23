Mincon Group Reports Stable Q3 2025 Performance Amid Market Volatility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mincon Group plc ( (GB:MCON) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mincon Group plc reported a stable performance in Q3 2025, with year-to-date revenue surpassing last year’s figures despite a 2% negative impact from currency fluctuations. The company experienced growth in the North American mining sector, while facing challenges in Africa. The geothermal/waterwell market showed signs of recovery in Northern Europe, driven by increased geothermal activity and lower interest rates. Mincon continues to focus on operational restructuring and cost reduction to enhance its competitive position, with expectations for further growth in construction revenue in Q4 2025. The Board has approved an interim dividend of €0.0105 per share, to be paid in December 2025.

More about Mincon Group plc

Mincon Group plc is an Irish engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated consumable products. The company aims to expand its share in the global rock-drilling consumables market through organic growth and acquisitions, with manufacturing facilities in multiple countries including Ireland, the UK, and the USA.

