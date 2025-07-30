MiMedx Group Reports Record Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from MiMedx Group ( (MDXG) ).

MiMedx Group announced record financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $99 million, a 13% increase from the previous year. The company achieved its highest quarterly net sales, driven by growth in its Wound and Surgical franchises, and reported a net income of $10 million. MiMedx also raised its net sales growth expectations for 2025, anticipating low double-digit growth. The company is engaging with CMS on proposed reimbursement reforms for skin substitutes, which could impact future operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (MDXG) stock is a Buy with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MiMedx Group stock, see the MDXG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MDXG is a Outperform.

MiMedx Group’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights are key drivers of the overall score. While technical indicators show some resistance, the company’s strategic growth initiatives and favorable analyst outlook contribute positively to its stock evaluation.

More about MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a leader in the healthcare industry, focusing on wound care, burn, and surgical sectors. The company is dedicated to providing innovative healing solutions to improve quality of life.

Average Trading Volume: 800,902

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1B

