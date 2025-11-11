Million Hope Industries Reports Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1897) ) has issued an announcement.
Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. reported a significant decline in revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with a 47% drop compared to the previous year. The downturn in the property and construction markets, along with project delays, contributed to this decrease. Despite the revenue fall, the company saw a rise in gross profit margin due to the completion of a previous project, though overall profit attributable to owners decreased by 86.8%. The company declared a reduced interim dividend, reflecting the challenging market conditions.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1897) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.
More about Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd.
Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the property and construction sectors. The company focuses on renovation works, industry re-development, subsidized sale flats projects, and residential development projects.
Average Trading Volume: 44,073
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$176.7M
