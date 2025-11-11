Million Hope Industries Declares Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1897) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. has announced a first interim cash dividend of HKD 0.003 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, with the dividend payment scheduled for December 12, 2025. The decision to declare this dividend may enhance shareholder confidence and potentially strengthen the company’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1897) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1897 Stock Forecast page.

More about Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on providing industrial products and services. The company is known for its involvement in the production and distribution of various industrial components, catering to a diverse market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 44,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$176.7M

Learn more about 1897 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

