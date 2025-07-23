Million Hope Industries Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1897) ) has shared an update.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held on August 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key business matters, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the independent auditor. Additionally, the meeting will consider authorizing the board to manage the company’s share capital and remuneration of directors.

More about Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 23,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$170.9M

