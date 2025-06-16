Million Cities Holdings Announces Unanimous Approval of AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Million Cities Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2892) ).

Million Cities Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 16, 2025. During the AGM, all proposed ordinary resolutions were unanimously approved by the shareholders. These resolutions included the re-election of several directors, authorization for the board to fix directors’ remuneration, reappointment of KPMG as auditors, and granting of general mandates to issue and repurchase shares. The unanimous support for these resolutions reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Million Cities Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 19,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$277.5M

