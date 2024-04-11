Millennium Services Group Shareholders Back Acquisition

Millennium Services Group Ltd. (AU:MIL) has released an update.

Millennium Services Group Ltd.’s proposed acquisition by MS Journey Pty Ltd is advancing as the majority of shareholders elect to receive Scrip Consideration, with the key condition of 14.15 million shares expected to be met. No Scaleback Mechanism is anticipated as elections for Scrip Consideration did not exceed 45%. The final outcome will be confirmed after the Scheme Record Date on 26 April 2024, and the board continues to recommend shareholders vote in favor of the scheme.

