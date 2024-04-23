Millennium Services Acquisition Finalized

Millennium Services Group Ltd. (AU:MIL) has released an update.

Millennium Services Group Limited has announced the legal effectiveness of its scheme of arrangement, with all its issued capital set to be acquired by MS Journey Pty Ltd, leading to the expected suspension of trading of Millennium shares on the ASX by the end of the day. The Supreme Court of New South Wales approved this arrangement, marking a significant transition for the company and its shareholders.

