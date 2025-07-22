Military Metals Corp. Unveils High-Grade Antimony and Gold Findings at West Gore Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. ( (TSE:MILI) ).

Military Metals Corp., a company involved in the exploration and development of antimony and gold resources, has announced significant findings from its West Gore antimony-gold project in Nova Scotia, Canada. The company reported high-grade results from samples taken from a historical mine stockpile, with antimony grades reaching up to 40.6% and gold up to 106.5 grams per tonne. These results support historical data and indicate the potential for further exploration and development, positioning Military Metals strategically in the critical minerals supply chain. The company plans to commence a drill program to explore new targets, potentially enhancing its asset value and benefiting stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 167,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

