Military Metals Corp. Partners with University of Košice for Antimony Project Advancement

An announcement from X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. ( (TSE:MILI) ) is now available.

Military Metals Corp. has signed a Cooperation Agreement with the University of Košice in Slovakia to advance the Trojarova Antimony Project. This collaboration aims to integrate academic research with practical applications in metallurgy, potentially enhancing the project’s strategic importance in securing domestic antimony supply. The agreement also opens opportunities for EU-funded programs, stakeholder engagement, and educational initiatives, positioning the project for future exploration and investment.

Military Metals Corp. is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a particular emphasis on antimony.

