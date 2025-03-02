Milford Asset Management Reduces Stake in Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited ( (AU:SPK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Milford Asset Management Limited has disclosed a change in its substantial holding in Spark New Zealand Limited, a telecommunications company. The disclosure indicates a decrease in Milford’s holding from 6.225% to 5.225% of Spark’s ordinary shares, following on-market transactions involving a net sale of 18,439,359 units for approximately $44.9 million. This movement in substantial holding could impact Spark’s shareholder composition and market perception.

More about Spark New Zealand Limited

YTD Price Performance: -23.79%

Average Trading Volume: 2,232,874

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.78B

