MilDef Group AB Sees Strong Order Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from MilDef Group AB ( (SE:MILDEF) ).

MilDef Group AB reported a significant increase in order intake for the second quarter of 2025, with a 116% rise driven by both organic and acquired growth. However, net sales and profits were lower than expected, impacted by lower organic net sales and the acquisition of roda, which affected the gross margin. Notable contracts include a SEK 45 million deal with a global defense group and a SEK 126 million order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, emphasizing MilDef’s role in digitalizing defense operations.

More about MilDef Group AB

MilDef Group AB operates in the defense industry, focusing on providing rugged IT equipment and digitalization solutions for military applications. The company targets global defense groups and government defense agencies, aiming to enhance digital capabilities and interoperability.

Average Trading Volume: 616,270

Current Market Cap: SEK7.83B

For detailed information about MILDEF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue