Mighty Kingdom Ltd’s Capital Raise Progress

Mighty Kingdom Limited successfully raised approximately A$1.04 million through a Rights Issue, with plans to use the funds to expand into higher-value gaming products and establish an AI Gaming Lab. Despite not reaching the target of A$6.2 million, the company is optimistic about the upcoming Shortfall bookbuild on April 15, 2024, aiming to attract key corporates and individual investors in the mobile gaming industry. Shares issued from valid applications will be available on April 18, 2024, as the company seeks to strengthen its investor base.

