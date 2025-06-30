Middle Island Resources Scales Up Exploration in Queensland and Northern Territory

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Middle Island Resources Limited ( (AU:MDI) ).

Middle Island Resources Limited has announced an update on its exploration activities in Queensland and the Northern Territory. The company is scaling up exploration in Queensland, particularly at the Ridgelands Goldfield, with plans for extensive fieldwork in 2025 and 2026. In the Northern Territory, the Barkly Copper-Gold Super Project is advancing with soil sampling and rehabilitation efforts, supported by government co-funding. These initiatives aim to enhance the company’s exploration portfolio and potentially increase its market positioning in the gold and copper sectors.

Middle Island Resources Limited

Middle Island Resources Limited is a mining and exploration company focused on gold and copper projects. The company operates primarily in the New England Fold Belt in eastern Queensland and the Northern Territory, targeting underexplored geological belts with potential for significant mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 91.67%

Average Trading Volume: 798,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$6.74M



