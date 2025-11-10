Midas Minerals to Quote 2 Million New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Midas Minerals Limited ( (AU:MM1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Midas Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MM1. This move is part of the company’s strategy to leverage convertible securities, potentially enhancing its capital structure and providing greater financial flexibility to support its growth and development initiatives.

Midas Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of various minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its operational capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 165,698

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$76.19M

