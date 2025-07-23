Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Earnings Drop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mid Penn Bancorp ( (MPB) ) has provided an update.

On July 23, 2025, Mid Penn Bancorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, marking its 59th consecutive quarterly dividend. The company reported a decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025 to $4.8 million, compared to $11.8 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to merger-related expenses from the acquisition of William Penn Bancorporation. Despite this, adjusted earnings exceeded analyst expectations, and the company saw improvements in net interest margin and deposit growth, driven by the acquisition and organic growth.

Spark’s Take on MPB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MPB is a Outperform.

Mid Penn Bancorp’s strong financial performance and strategic acquisition significantly bolster its position in the regional banking industry. While technical indicators suggest current overbought conditions, the company’s attractive valuation and positive corporate events provide a solid foundation for potential future growth.

More about Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial services through its subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, LLC. The company is focused on providing a range of banking products and services, including loans and deposits, to customers in central and southeast Pennsylvania.

Average Trading Volume: 105,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $663M

