Microware Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Microware Group Ltd. ( (HK:1985) ) just unveiled an update.

Microware Group Limited has announced a significant change in its executive team with the resignation of Ms. Chan Wai Hing Gloria from her roles as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary, Authorised Representative, and Process Agent, effective 11 July 2025. Ms. Chan will continue to serve as a consultant for the company. The board has appointed Mr. Fok Wai Hung, who brings over 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting, and financial management, to fill these roles. This transition marks a strategic shift in the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relations.

More about Microware Group Ltd.

Microware Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the technology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing technology solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,458,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$468M

