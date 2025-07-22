MicroPort NeuroScientific Announces Final Dividend with Scrip Option

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited ( (HK:2172) ) has shared an update.

MicroPort NeuroScientific Corporation has announced a final cash dividend with a scrip option for the year ended December 31, 2024. Shareholders can opt to receive HKD 0.11 per share in cash or convert their dividend to scrip shares at a price of HKD 11.3148 per share. The dividend will be paid on August 22, 2025, with the first date of dealing in scrip shares set for August 25, 2025. This announcement updates previous information regarding the scrip option, providing shareholders with flexibility in their dividend receipt.

