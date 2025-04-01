MicroPort CardioFlow Enters Property Lease Agreement with Shanghai MicroPort Medical

The latest update is out from MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. ( (HK:2160) ).

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. has entered into a Property Lease Agreement with Shanghai MicroPort Medical, effective from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2028. This agreement allows Shanghai MicroPort Medical to lease a property for research and development and office purposes, highlighting strategic collaboration within the MicroPort group. The transaction is subject to certain reporting and review requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

MicroPort CardioFlow Medtech Corp. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on developing and providing innovative cardiovascular devices and solutions, with a significant market presence in China.

