Microequities Updates Substantial Holding in Mach7 Technologies

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Mach7 Technologies ( (AU:M7T) ) is now available.

Microequities Asset Management Pty Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding interest in Mach7 Technologies Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker M7T. This announcement reflects a shift in the voting power or interests held by Microequities in Mach7 Technologies, which could have implications for the company’s influence or decision-making within Mach7 Technologies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:M7T) stock is a Buy with a A$0.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mach7 Technologies stock, see the AU:M7T Stock Forecast page.

More about Mach7 Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 255,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$80.82M

See more insights into M7T stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue