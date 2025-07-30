Microbot Medical Raises $4.2M from Stock Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Microbot Medical ( (MBOT) ) is now available.

On July 17, 2025, Microbot Medical Inc. issued 2,395,715 shares of its common stock following the exercise of Series G preferred investment options. This action generated approximately $4.2 million in gross proceeds for the company, enhancing its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBOT) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Microbot Medical stock, see the MBOT Stock Forecast page.

More about Microbot Medical

Average Trading Volume: 1,701,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $105.5M

