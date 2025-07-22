Microbot Medical Appoints New VP of Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, Microbot Medical Inc. announced the appointment of Christina Bailey as the new Vice President of Sales, highlighting her extensive experience in medical device sales and leadership roles at major companies. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s commercial efforts as it prepares for the anticipated launch of its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic System, which is pending FDA clearance.

Microbot Medical Inc. is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company focused on redefining endovascular robotics to improve patient care globally. The company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, aiming to overcome traditional barriers in accessing advanced robotic systems.

