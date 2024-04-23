Microba Hosts Q3 Investor Webinar on Microbiome Advances

Microba Life Sciences Limited (AU:MAP) has released an update.

Microba Life Sciences Limited invites investors to engage with its leadership at the Q3 FY24 Investor Webinar hosted by CEO Dr. Luke Reid and SVP Prof. Trent Munro, with a focus on microbiome-driven health solutions. The interactive event will allow investors to submit questions and access the presentation recording on the company’s Investor Hub. Microba continues to lead in the development of novel therapeutics and microbiome testing services, aiming to advance human health through its pioneering technology.

For further insights into AU:MAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.