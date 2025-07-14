MicroAlgo Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MicroAlgo ( (MLGO) ) has shared an update.

MicroAlgo Inc. announced the market effective date for its 30-for-1 share consolidation, approved during its Extraordinary General Meeting on July 2, 2025. The consolidation aims to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and enhance flexibility for future fundraising. The restructuring will not materially affect the company’s assets or operations, and shareholders’ ownership interests are expected to remain unchanged. The company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 18, 2025, with adjustments made to the exercise price and number of shares for outstanding warrants and securities.

MicroAlgo Inc. is a company focused on the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. It provides comprehensive solutions by integrating these algorithms with software or hardware, helping customers increase their customer base, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve cost savings, reduce power consumption, and meet technical goals. The company’s services include algorithm optimization, computing power acceleration without hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services.

