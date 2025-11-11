Micro-X Ltd. Announces Successful 2025 AGM Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Micro-X Ltd. ( (AU:MX1) ) has shared an update.

Micro-X Ltd. announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried with significant majorities. The re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report were among the key resolutions passed, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MX1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Micro-X Ltd. stock, see the AU:MX1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Micro-X Ltd.

Micro-X Ltd. operates in the technology industry, specializing in the development and production of innovative X-ray imaging products. The company focuses on providing advanced imaging solutions for medical, security, and industrial applications, aiming to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve operational efficiencies.

Average Trading Volume: 502,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$65.45M

Find detailed analytics on MX1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue