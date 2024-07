Micro-X Ltd. (AU:MX1) has released an update.

Investors take note: Micro-X Limited has announced the cessation of 59,209 performance rights due to mutual cancellation, and an additional 295,134 rights due to unmet conditions, effective by the end of June 2024. As the company adjusts its issued capital, these developments could signal significant changes for stakeholders.

