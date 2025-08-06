Michelmersh Brick Holdings to Announce Half-Year Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Michelmersh Brick Holdings ( (GB:MBH) ) has shared an announcement.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC announced that it will release its half-year results for the period ending 30 June 2025 on 2 September 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MBH) stock is a Buy with a £170.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Michelmersh Brick Holdings stock, see the GB:MBH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MBH is a Outperform.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings is well-positioned with strong financials and positive corporate events, such as share buybacks and strategic initiatives, enhancing shareholder value. The technical indicators show strong momentum, but investors should be cautious of overbought signals. The valuation is reasonable, with a solid dividend yield adding to the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MBH stock, click here.

More about Michelmersh Brick Holdings

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a specialist brick manufacturer with seven market-leading brands, including Blockleys, Carlton, and Michelmersh. The company produces premium bricks, pavers, and bespoke Terra Cotta products, and operates a landfill business. Established in 1997, it has grown through acquisitions and organic growth, producing over 120 million clay bricks annually. Michelmersh is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility, aiming to enhance the architectural landscape.

Average Trading Volume: 153,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £102.4M

See more data about MBH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

