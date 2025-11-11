Michelmersh Brick Holdings Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Michelmersh Brick Holdings ( (GB:MBH) ) has shared an announcement.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 12,000 ordinary shares at a consistent price of 86 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares in issue to 91,932,700. This transaction may influence shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company, as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MBH) stock is a Hold with a £89.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Michelmersh Brick Holdings stock, see the GB:MBH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MBH is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by strong financial performance, with a robust balance sheet and effective cash flow management. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which significantly impacts the score. The valuation is reasonable with an attractive dividend yield, but recent financial declines and technical weaknesses weigh on the overall assessment.

More about Michelmersh Brick Holdings

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a prominent manufacturer in the construction industry, known for its seven leading brands, including Blockleys, Carlton, and Charnwood. The company specializes in the production of clay bricks and pavers, producing over 120 million units annually. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Michelmersh is recognized as a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 292,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £78.31M

