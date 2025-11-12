Michael Hill Announces Cessation of Share Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Michael Hill International Ltd. ( (AU:MHJ) ) has issued an announcement.

Michael Hill International Ltd. announced the cessation of 2,251,529 share rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may affect the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MHJ) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Michael Hill International Ltd. stock, see the AU:MHJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Michael Hill International Ltd.

Michael Hill International Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on jewelry products. The company is known for its range of jewelry offerings and has a significant market presence in regions such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 109,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$127M

