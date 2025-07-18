MHA plc to Announce Year-End Financial Results and Host Investor Presentations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from MHA Plc ( (GB:MHA) ) is now available.

MHA plc has announced that it will release its financial results for the year ending 31 March 2025 on 14 August. The company will hold an analyst presentation and a live investor presentation to discuss these results, offering stakeholders the opportunity to engage with the management team and gain insights into the company’s performance.

More about MHA Plc

MHA plc is a leading professional services provider specializing in audit and assurance, tax, accountancy, and advisory services.

Average Trading Volume: 281,838

