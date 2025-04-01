M&G Plc Announces Share Vesting and New Awards for Key Executives

M&G Plc ( (GB:MNG) ) has shared an announcement.

M&G Plc announced the vesting and release of shares under its Deferred Incentive Plan (DIP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) for several key executives, including Joseph Pinto and Louise Shield. These awards, some subject to performance conditions, were partially sold to cover tax liabilities, with the remainder retained by the executives. The company also granted new awards under these plans, with specific holding periods and performance conditions, aligning with regulatory requirements and emphasizing long-term value creation for stakeholders.

M&G Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and insurance services. The company is known for its asset management capabilities and serves a diverse range of clients, including individuals, institutions, and intermediaries.

