MFF Capital Reports Weekly NTA and Financial Position

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. ( (AU:MFF) ) just unveiled an update.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. reported its weekly Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as of July 11, 2025, at $4.982 pre-tax and $4.136 post-tax. The company’s net cash represented approximately 7.5% of its investment assets, reflecting its strategic financial position following the acquisition of Montaka Global earlier in the year.

More about MFF Capital Investments Ltd.

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of investments. The company provides investment management services with a market focus on maximizing shareholder value through strategic asset allocation.

Average Trading Volume: 269,059

Current Market Cap: A$2.59B

