Metsera Amends Merger Agreement with Pfizer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Metsera, Inc. ( (MTSR) ).

On November 7, 2025, Metsera, Inc. announced an amendment to its merger agreement with Pfizer, increasing the cash consideration per share to $65.60 and adjusting the contingent value rights. The Metsera Board of Directors supports the merger, citing it as the best option for shareholders due to the legal and regulatory risks associated with a competing proposal from Novo Nordisk.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTSR) stock is a Hold with a $54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metsera, Inc. stock, see the MTSR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MTSR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTSR is a Underperform.

Metsera, Inc. faces significant challenges, primarily due to its lack of revenue and ongoing financial losses, which are critical concerns for long-term viability. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, reinforcing negative sentiment. Valuation metrics are limited, as the company does not have earnings or dividends. Despite a strong cash position, the high cash burn rate poses a risk. Overall, the lack of revenue and negative technical indicators weigh heavily on the stock’s potential.

To see Spark’s full report on MTSR stock, click here.

More about Metsera, Inc.

Metsera, Inc. is a Delaware-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing drug candidates for chronic weight management.

Average Trading Volume: 2,561,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.76B

For a thorough assessment of MTSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue