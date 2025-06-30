Metro Performance Glass Secures Capital Raise and Loan Facility to Boost Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Metro Performance Glass Ltd ( (AU:MPP) ).

Metro Performance Glass Ltd has announced agreements for a capital raise and a new loan facility, involving a minimum $15 million equity capital raise through a rights issue and placement to new investors, including Amari Metals Australia Pty Ltd. This strategic move is expected to enhance Metro’s business performance and shareholder returns, with Amari becoming a major shareholder and bringing experienced leadership to the board, thereby strengthening Metro’s market position and operational capabilities.

Metro Performance Glass Ltd operates in the glass industry, providing high-quality glass products and services. The company focuses on delivering timely and excellent service, aiming to strengthen its market position and organizational capabilities.

