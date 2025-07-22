Metro Mining to Host Shareholder Webinar on Quarterly Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metro Mining Limited ( (AU:MMI) ) has shared an update.

Metro Mining Limited has announced a webinar for shareholders to discuss its Quarterly Financial and Activities Report, led by CEO Simon Wensley and CFO Nathan Quinlin. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning by keeping investors informed about its financial health and operational progress.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MMI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.14 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metro Mining Limited stock, see the AU:MMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Metro Mining Limited

Metro Mining Limited is an independent bauxite producer and explorer, operating the Bauxite Hills Mine on the Weipa bauxite plateau in Far North Queensland. The company produces high alumina bauxite, shipping directly to customers, and maintains strong relationships with the Traditional Owners of the land, contributing economically to the region with a high percentage of indigenous employees.

Average Trading Volume: 10,526,329

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$433M

For detailed information about MMI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue