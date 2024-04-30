Metro Mining Hits Record Shipments, Eyes Capacity Boost

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited reports a robust bauxite market with a 39% price increase since January 2022 and record year-to-date shipments of 401,011 Wet Metric Tonnes due to an early production start. The newly operational floating terminal, Ikamba, supports an annual capacity target of 7 million WMT, with 2024 shipment guidance set between 6.3 to 6.8 million WMT. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet with recent financial instruments and looks forward to a 20% increase in Q2 FOB prices.

For further insights into AU:MMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.